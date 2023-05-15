McLaren, streak of podiums at Imola

The last two Grands Prix of Imola have reserved for McLaren and to Lando Norris enormous satisfactions. The Santerno circuit has recently brought a lot of luck to the Woking team, here on the podium in both 2021 and 2022: last year, even, that of the #4 was the only placement in the top three by a driver who did not drive Red Bull, Ferrari or Mercedes.

Sunday the undertaking is much more complicated. In Miami McLaren seemed to sink back into its problems, and team principal Andrea Stella spoke openly about how there is a need for an examination of conscience and a confrontation with reality within the team. The riders, however, seem confident of being able to achieve at least a points finish on the Santerno circuit.

Norris’s words

“I can’t wait to race at Imola and start this hat-trick of races (Monte-Carlo and Montmeló will arrive later, ed.). It is a technical and fast track, difficult to interpret. However, it does have some iconic features that make it fun to drive. The result in Miami was not what we hoped for, but historically we have had good results at this track, with two consecutive podiums in the last two years. Even if this year we are not fighting yet, the circuit holds good memories for us. I come into this weekend prepared, having done simulations and spent time at the factory, so we hit the track and keep pushing“.

Piastri’s words

“I’m excited about my first race weekend at Imola“Oscar added Plates. “It’s a fresh and fast track, with some important characteristics, I can’t wait to get on track. We’ve done a thorough analysis of Miami and learned as many lessons as possible for the coming weekend. I went back to the factory with the engineers and to the simulator to make sure I was ready. Thanks to the team for all the work they are doing, we keep our heads down and run again“.