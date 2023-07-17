McLaren, summer blunder or reality?

There is movement behind Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The Grands Prix of Austria and Great Britain have in fact revived the McLaren in the podium area: thanks to the riders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, favorable tracks and the developments brought by the Woking team. Above all at Silverstone, the MCL60 was the protagonist of a sensational performance, which would have culminated in a double podium without the final Safety Car. George tried it on his skin Russellwho despite having a double advantage in the final stages against Piastri was unable to build any attack on the Australian.

Russell’s words

The Briton, who for now is guessing the prediction of Red Bull winning each race, launched into another prediction: “I don’t see why McLaren shouldn’t stay up front. We come from the Red Bull Ring, which is a very different circuit to Silverstone, e on both occasions she was ahead of us. I don’t know how he came up with this performance, it was quite amazing. But we must not focus on others, but on ourselves: McLaren gives us motivation and inspiration, it means that we can go backwe must try to raise the bar and find more performance and speed“.

Disastrous start for the second consecutive year, McLaren has once again demonstrated its ability to work on developments and can now look to the future with confidence with the “three-headed structure” composed by Peter ProdromeDavid Sanchez and Rob Marshallwho replaced James Key, who in turn migrated to Alfa Romeo as technical director starting from September.

McLaren’s progress, although evident in Austria and Great Britain, will however be confirmed in Hungary. In fact, the Woking team underlined through the wall boss Andrea Stella how the latest results derive not only from the developments at the MCL60 but also from the particular conformation of the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone. The Hungaroring, on the other hand, is a track with completely different characteristics: at Mogyorod braking and traction will be extremely important in those low-speed corners which the car has shown to digest with difficulty.