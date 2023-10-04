Stamped papers between McLaren and Palou

The breaking of the contract in the face of the absence of a place as a starting driver in F1. The lawyers of Alex Palou they used this ‘pretext’ to explain the mutiny of the Spanish driver, who was awaited with open arms by McLaren at the end of the IndyCar season, which ended on 17 September in Laguna Seca. For example, the Woking team had reserved a hotel room for Palou in Singapore the following weekend, but the two-time IndyCar champion (in 2021 and 2023) did not show up at Marina Bay.

This is just one example that leads to the staggering amount of damages that McLaren intends to ask Palou in compensation. As reported by the news agency Associated PressIn fact, the Woking team has sued IndyCar champion Alex Palou for at least 23 million dollars. This figure includes various ‘items’ of expenses already incurred by McLaren and other income which will instead be lost as a result of the about-face by Palou, a decision which has consequences for some sponsors who will not pay around 15.5 million into McLaren’s coffers of dollars in light of Palou’s absence within the testing program.

McLaren also he had already advanced 400 thousand dollars to Palou of what his salary would have been in 2024 and in addition to this money the Woking team included in the amount requested as compensation all the costs already incurred to prepare the Spaniard for a possible future in F1 (Palou drove on the simulator, he carried out a free practice session a year ago in Austin and has taken part in several private tests organized for him by McLaren). Finally, to complete the total of 23 million dollars there is also the money that McLaren is spending to find a replacement for Palou.

The Catalan has in fact decided to sign a three-year agreement with Ganassi until 2026, evidently ‘locked’ in McLaren by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri (the Australian has recently made the renewal official until 2026, but Palou was evidently aware of his stay long-term in the rookie’s McLaren). McLaren claims that Palou signed two contracts: the first with McLaren Racing as a reserve driver in F1 and a separate agreement with Arrow McLaren to compete in IndyCar for the team and at the same time as a reserve in F1. Agreements not honored by Palou who will now have to defend himself in court against this monstrous request for compensation.