The 2023 season of McLaren it doesn’t seem to have opened up in the best way. At the end of the three-day test held on the Sakhir track in Bahrain, which next Sunday will inaugurate the World Championship with the first Grand Prix of the year, the Woking team was indicated by most insiders as the negative surprise of this very first appetizer of the championship. There MCL60 who exchanged between Thursday and Saturday Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri did not appear brilliant on the flying lap or on the race pace and showed several shortcomings in terms of reliability. On day-3, for example, the British team completed just 81 laps, the only team to remain – and not just – below the threshold of 130 laps. The total calculation of the three days is emblematic, with McLaren being the team that completed the fewest laps ever, with 311 laps overall. Alpine, penultimate in this particular classification, was however able to reach 353.

Even the drivers themselves, while trying to ‘sweeten the pill’ in public statements, have expressed a certain disappointment with what they saw on the Sakhir track. The rookie Oscar Piastrieagerly awaited by many enthusiasts after the stormy negotiations conducted by McLaren to snatch him from Alpine’s rivals, candidly admitted that he would have liked “do a few more rounds”. A desire made impossible by the troubles of his youth that occurred to his single-seater. “The morning of day-3 was not the most peaceful – commented the Australian newcomer – because we had some trouble with the car. I wasn’t able to do as many laps as we would have liked. However we managed to get out on track and I keep learning, which is good. I think we are in decent shape going into next week. Sure, completing a few more laps would have been nice, but that’s how it went. It’s been a good few days working with the team, to start the season, and I thank them for their support. I feel we are in a good position and I can’t wait to get out on track for my first race“.

In the unusual role of a team veteran at just 23 years of age, Lando Norris he tried to be more diplomatic, pointing out the half full glass. “These tests were a big improvement over last year’s tests – said the English driver – with so many rounds in the assets. The team did a good job and I thank them very much. We know there are some things we still need to improve, but we are in a reasonable position going into the race weekend. We have collected a lot of data, which we will analyze thoroughly in view of next week. We will work hard to get the best possible lap time out of the car and we will try to start the development of the MCL60“.