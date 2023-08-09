McLaren, Spa an alarm bell for Monza?

The team that has improved its performance the most since the start of the first race has undoubtedly been the team McLaren. Starting from the Austrian Grand Prix, the Woking team benefited from what is in fact this year’s car, with those developments that team principal Andrea Star had announced for some time: the Umbrian has always been very honest with the papaya fans, and already at the presentation of the MCL60 he warned that the team was late with the 2023 project. Once on the track, this year’s car he immediately made the difference, allowing Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to constantly compete for the podium area.

However, the weekend was the exception Spa-Francorchamps: it is true that the Australian grabbed the second place in the Sprint, but on Sunday the McLaren didn’t go. The fault of a wet set-up which on Saturday (with the rain) gave results and was disastrous in the race, with Norris being overtaken at the exit of Eau Rouge and Raidillon even before his opponents activated the DRS. But it’s not just about setup. According to Stella, in fact, part of the problem lies in the very efforts that McLaren has produced in recent months: efforts that have given McLaren an advantage on certain tracks, but which have forced the team to show up at Spa without a suitable rear wing for a low drag circuit.

Stella’s words

“This weekend has made us understand where we can work. The car has improved in some areas and we have had confirmation of that. But, at the same time, Spa has confirmed the areas we need to work on, and that we need to address urgently, because the second race after the break is Monza. and you can’t race at Monza like we did at Spa“, these are his words in the Spa paddock also spoken to the microphones of FormulaPassion. “We have to admit very frankly that while this setup gave us an advantage in previous GPs, it started to be a significant problem in Belgium.“.

“Correcting the car’s efficiency on low-drag circuits is on the to-do list. But it was lower on our priority scale than the areas we’ve been working on in the previous months“, he continued. “I don’t think there is a correlation between our focus on updates and the set-up decisions we made at Spa. We simply haven’t had time to work on the rear wings for low speed tracks, being so busy working on other things. drag“.