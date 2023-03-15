Before debut

There was great expectation for Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 debut, the undisputed protagonist of the 2022 driver market session but above all indicated as one of the most promising talents around. Even before his time at Alpine as third driver, the 21-year-old Australian was crowned champion of F3 and F2 respectively in 2020 and 2021, only to be officially announced by the French team as Fernando Alonso’s replacement for 2023 last August. After blatantly denying the news, in turn communicating the agreement reached with McLaren, Piastri made his debut in the Bahrain GP, ​​in a weekend that was anything but positive for him on a sporting level.

One of the best

In fact, after the unreassuring sensations about the potential of the MCL60, the Australian didn’t go beyond 18th position in qualifying, later becoming the first driver forced to retire from the race in this 2023 after only 13 laps due to a technical problem. A debut therefore to forget, but which has not erased the positive considerations towards him by the McLaren men, starting with the new team principal Andrea Stella. The Umbrian engineer, in an interview reported by The Mirrorin fact praised the qualities of his pilot: “What struck us is his awareness of the opportunities presented to him while driving – commented – can go back and make comments like: ‘I think I braked a bit too early into turn one, didn’t accelerate soon enough into turn four.’ Then you look at the data, and that’s exactly how it is. To me, that’s the definition of talent, and we see a lot of that. We’re also pleased with the improvements we saw on a day-to-day basis in testing. I’m sure he will be one of the best riders on the grid“.

Impressive feedbacks

Observations also highlighted by James KeyTechnical Director of the Woking team, also impressed by Piastri’s qualities: “He impressed us enormously – he added – I’ve worked with many newcomers in my life, and each of them has a wide range of characteristics. Some are mentally quick by nature, but aren’t as good with feedback. Some have both, some have excellent feedback, but need to work a little on the track and so on. Oscar’s technical knowledge is excellent, his feeling with the car is incredibly precise. It largely mirrors the way Lando talks about the car. So it’s really good for us. It’s not like having a novice rider, because his feeling is extremely precise and this has allowed us to identify very early in the winter tests exactly what we need to do for the development work of the next generation, to corroborate some of the comments we have had. He’s a team player, he speaks very openly about his thoughts about him, and he’s very understanding. We were truly impressed. I think the term “mature beyond his years” maybe overused, but that’s definitely the case with Oscar.”