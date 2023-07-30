Mister Stella

Call him Mr Stella, like coaches in the world of football. Andrea Stella, the former Ferrari engineer who in recent months has dragged McLaren to the surprise role of second force on the track behind Red Bull, bringing home with Lando Norris the first two consecutive podium finishes in over a decade for his team, officially launched the “long bench” of engineers. The target of the Woking team principal is clear: with such an extensive calendar, that next year it will go up to 24 GPthere is a need to always have ‘fresh’ men and women at the wallable to play different roles.

Infinite calendar

So Fernando Alonso’s former track engineer kicked off a real one rotation worthy of the top European football teams in a Champions League weekend. He explained it himself, speaking with journalists present in Belgium, on the Spa circuit. “We have an engineering group that supports the riders, not the classic two or three Stella explained. this is because we are now moving towards calendars with 24 GPs and it is starting to become a challenge, even on a personal level, to be able to follow all the races“. This system makes it possible to hit less hard on the personal life of those who work for the stables and, at the same time, of enhance collective skills of the entire group of engineers.

Studied rotations

“We do these rotations following a schedule and we also need this in case of an emergency, if we suddenly need to replace a track engineer – also underlined the team principal of the papaya team – we want to create a sort of ‘long bench’. A great group of people who can support the riders”. At the moment the idea is paying significant dividends. In fact, Stella did not say he was satisfied only with the results achieved, but also with the skills growth of its engineers.

Positive effects

“Without going into specifics about this or that engineer, I’m very happy with how this process is leading to the creation of a very competent group of engineers who can interact with the riders. But that’s not all: there’s strategy and in general there are many things that you need to get used to in the role of race engineer. This is why you see such a huge rotation. The goal is to get as many engineers as possible as much experience as possible“Stella concluded.