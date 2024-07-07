McLaren team principal clears driver

At the world title school. The McLaren once again it was the fastest car overall on the track, but in the end Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri had to settle for third and fourth place overall, with the Australian setting the fastest lap.

In the final stint Piastri mounted the set of new mediums kept by McLaren, while Norris did not do so, ‘copying’ the soft compound mounted by Hamilton. Norris thus lost second place on the track to Verstappen, very fast in the final with the hard. The McLaren team principal Andrea Star to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 admitted that the papaya-colored men made several mistakes this afternoon, including leaving Oscar Piastri out a lap too long to avoid a double pit stop when switching from slicks to intermediates. Piastri would have had to wait a few seconds in the pit lane, but he would certainly have lost less time than an extra lap on a wet track with dry tires.

“We congratulate Mercedes and Hamilton for the victory, because in these conditions winning is a combination of skills, not only being strong in driving in these conditions, but also making the right decisions. – her words – speaking of decisions we have a couple that we would do differently now that we understand what the result was. We would definitely stop Oscar on the same lap as Lando when we went with the intermediates. The other call, more than for the lap, I would say that it was perhaps more convenient to go on a new set of medium tyres, because we had two sets of mediums and there was this possibility. We take these opportunities to review them and improve and there are also some positive elements such as a competitive McLaren, in addition to the battle for the win, and on these aspects we will continue to grow. The decision to go to the soft or hard was a decision that we wanted to discuss with the driver because it had a lot to do with the track conditions. The question itself was ‘do you trust yourself to put medium or hard tyres with these spots still wet?’ Or ‘do you think we need the soft’? So it had to do with the track conditions. Maybe it was a question that shouldn’t even have been asked. because in hindsight the right decision was there and it was to put a set of mediums, we had this option available that was not available to Mercedes or Red Bull. At the start of the race when the conditions were stable Mercedes confirmed that it was very competitive, but when there were a few drops the tyre temperatures cooled and at that point McLaren came out and overtook everyone. If we then return to dry conditions, towards the end, we saw that we had more problems keeping the softs alive, and instead Hamilton was more consistent. The car that was more competitive in the various phases was the one that, based on its characteristics, managed to extract the maximum grip depending on the conditions. The effect of going outside the ideal regime can become very non-linear, it is not just a linear reduction but a very clear loss. This happened in the first stint when it started to rain and in which McLaren came out. We know that we have this characteristic of maintaining a good tyre temperature, and in those conditions we came out, but it is all marginal. It’s a few tenths or confidence that lets you overtake the car in front.”