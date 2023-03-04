McLaren, uphill start

McLaren was perhaps the biggest disappointment of the Bahrain winter testing. It is always difficult to judge the cars over three days in which one thinks only of experimenting and not of performing from a chronometric point of view, but the statements of team principal Andrea Stella and those of the drivers give little hope in view of the race in Bahrain, a circuit on the which the Woking team also went into trouble last year.

aggressive developments

At McLaren they know that the car needs to be improved, but they also know how to go with the flow. Even in 2022 the car was born badly, but improved with some corrective measures and already managed to get on the podium at Imola. Woking will prepare an update plan that Stella has defined as follows: “I think it must be aggressive. I am referring to the times within which to bring these updates. They should be introduced as soon as possible“he told reporters in Bahrain. “We see that the competition is incredibly tight. I think Formula 1 gets more and more competitive every year in terms of the number of teams that have the facilities, equipment and people to develop the cars at a very high pace. If we want to achieve our goal of being a top four car over the course of the season, we have to outrun our competitors developmentally, we have to be aggressive“.

Budget is the limit

In modern Formula 1 every development plan has to deal with the budget cap, which is set at $135 million this year, excluding bonuses (for example, an agreed cost cap increase for additional races beyond 21 from $1.2 million to $1.8 million per race) . Having a car that is born well is therefore an advantage both immediately and in perspective, because it allows you to better manage costs over the course of the season.