McLaren, future assured with Norris and Piastri

Among the rookies of 2023 the lights were all on Oscar Plates. Both for the soap opera linked to the break with Alpine and for his successes in the minor categories, expectations on the Australian were high. Despite having half the points of teammate Lando Norris in the drivers’ standings after 16 races (115-57), it cannot be said that the 2001 class has disappointed expectations.

Piastri received his baptism in Formula 1 driving a car that wasn’t up to par (the McLaren at the start of the season which struggled to close the grands prix) and with one of the toughest team-mates in the paddock, against whom he had painfully hit his head a certain Daniel Ricciardo. The former F3 and F2 champion always worked, learning from Norris and offering increasingly convincing performances, until the first well-deserved podium in Formula 1, obtained in Suzuka.

Stella’s words

McLaren team principal Andrea Star he extolled the qualities of his pilot: “We were immediately very impressed by Oscar, both from a driving and personality point of view. He impressed us with the way he evaluates his position in terms of performance: he knows what works and what doesn’t work in his driving and in his car. He was able to identify these weaknesses and collaborate with his engineers on what needs to be improved and changed, and then get out there and deliver. For me, this is the purest definition of talent. Oscar is very calm and focused on himself, he is not affected by what happens around him. There is no external noise in his brain. He doesn’t waste or dilute his talent on things that aren’t useful or functional, and this became apparent to us relatively early on. At this point in the season, I would say the growth of him, the performances of him and its results exceeded expectations. We are very optimistic and encouraged by what we have seen“.

If looking at the rankings it seems that Piastri hasn’t done anything extraordinary, in reality the Australian has also convinced many of the sceptics. He is the first driver to lead a race in his debut year ten years after Esteban Gutierrez (he did it in the Spa Sprint and in the Monza GP). In Suzuka he also became the first rookie to go on the podium, six years after Lance Stroll. His points gap with Norris can also be explained by some poor strategic choices made by the team (for example at Silverstone, when he missed out on a deserved podium on the track) and by McLaren’s policy on updates, which the team gave “exclusively” to Norris in Austria and Singapore.