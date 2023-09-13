McLaren in Stealth Mode

McLaren And OKXa leading Web3 technology company and official principal partner of the Woking team, today revealed the design of the Stealth Mode livery limited edition that will be used on the MCL60 in Singapore and Suzuka. The Stealth Mode livery was co-designed by OKX and McLaren and will change the color of the livery, dialing up the black from the team’s classic papaya trim.

During an exclusive media event in Singapore at the Lantern, Fullerton Bay Hotel McLaren and OKX unveiled this new livery. The event was attended by Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer of OKX, McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and Executive Director, Partnerships & Accelerator of McLaren Racing, Matt Dennington.

A t-shirt in limited edition will be made available via the McLaren Store as a limited gift to attendees of Token2049, the Web3 conference taking place in Singapore ahead of the race.

To bring fans closer to Stealth Mode, OKX will host a McLaren-themed fan zone, OKX Race Club, in Chijmes, Singapore. The OKX Race Club will take place from Thursday 14 September to Sunday 17 September and will feature a Stealth Mode show car, racing simulators, giveaways and surprise guests over the race weekend.

STEALTH MODE: UNLOCKED 🔓 We’re switching up our livery for Singapore and Japan with @OKX. 🖤#StealthMode pic.twitter.com/8brSfkye2J — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 13, 2023

“Our partnership with OKX goes from strength to strength and it’s fantastic to celebrate it with this incredible livery – declared the McLaren CEO Zak Brown – Stealth mode flips the colors of our racing car, bringing something exciting and different to these two big races in Singapore and Japan. We hope fans will enjoy it as much as we do and will have the chance to enjoy the fan zone to connect with our team. OKX is a dedicated supporter of McLaren’s journey and, in turn, we are proud to bring our partnership to life on track through the global Formula 1 platform.”