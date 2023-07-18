The McLaren Solus GT was born from the virtual world, being the transposition into pistons and bolts of one of the cars featured in the Gran Turismo Sport video game and which the Woking brand has decided to transform into reality with a limited number of specimens. The Solus GT blazed through the 1.16-mile Goodwood hill in Sunday’s grand finale, with McLaren works driver Marvin Kirchhöfer at the wheel, topping the timesheets with a time of 45.342 seconds. Only McMurtry Speirling (39.08) and Nio EP9 (44.32), two fully electric models, ahead of the Woking racing car.

Already sold out

Production is limited to only 25 units for customers, and has already been sold. The Solus GT is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that exceeds 10,000 rpm and is mated to a custom-built seven-speed sequential transmission. The engine delivers 840 HP and 650 Nm of torque and, with an overall weight of less than 1,000 kg, the declared performances speak of a 0-100 km/h sprint covered in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of over 320 km/h . Wind tunnel research, combined with CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) work, has resulted in an aerodynamic package capable of developing over 1,200kg of downforce, reinforcing the Solus GT’s track characteristics.

McLaren protagonist at Goodwood

In addition to the success in the final act of Goodwood 2023, the McLaren Solus GT was the protagonist from the first day of the Festival of Speed, with the car on display at the McLaren House next to the 750S, the most powerful of the Woking road family which made its dynamic debut during the event dedicated to the passion for engines and motorsport.