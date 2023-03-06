McLaren, start to forget in Bahrain

Andrea Stella had said it: McLaren got the car wrong and rolled up his sleeves to make up for his mistakes. However, the World Championship has begun and the others score points, including Williams and Alfa Romeo, which theoretically should have been inferior projects to the MCL60. At Sakhir, Lando Norris experienced a Sunday of suffering on the power unit side, with tire pressure problems: at each pit stop, the team had to intervene to recharge the system, with consequent mileage of pit stops. The Briton and Oscar Piastri – who retired yesterday due to a gearbox problem – are however confident for the rest of the season.

Norris’s words

“A very difficult race. We had to manage some problems that put us out of contention, but we tried to stay in the race as long as possible, in case there was a safety car or something like that maybe we could have a chance at the end. Otherwise, I think the pace was good. There were too many problems today to fight for points, so we’ll do it next time“.

Piastri’s words

“It was a shame to finish so early. We were doing quite well, got off to a good start and made some good overtaking. Until the time of the electrical problem, I think we were doing a good job. We are still trying to figure out what the problem is: we hoped that it could be solved by changing the steering wheel, but unfortunately that was not the case. Obviously the weekend didn’t go as well as I would have liked, but there are some positives to consider and the car seemed to have better pace in the race. However, I learned a lot: I am happy to have made my debut and to have had some of the first experiences of a race weekend in F1. Now I hope I can have a better weekend in Saudi Arabia“.