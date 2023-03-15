McLaren Automotive has announced the addition to its executive board of three new executives with extensive experience within the automotive sector, including a former Ferrari executive. The choice of the English brand fell again on a former Cavallino employee after the role of new CEO of the British brand was assumed by Micheal Leiters, technical manager of the Maranello car manufacturer for several years.

From Thoroughbred to Woking

To join the McLaren team is Emmanuele Raveglia who assumed the role of Vehicle Line Executive Director. He arrives in Woking after his experience at Ferrari, where he was Vehicle Line Director for supercars including the F8 Tributo, 488 PISTA and the Purosangue. Jorg Laser joins the company in the role of Chief Procurement Officer (CPO). Mr. Laser, who has considerable experience in purchasing, logistics and supplier quality in the global automotive industry, previously worked at General Motors, MAN Trucks, Autoliv and most recently at WayRay AG. Charles Sanderson returns to McLaren as Chief Technical Officer. Mr. Sanderson previously led software development at McLaren Automotive before working at Rivian as Platform Chief Engineer. Sanderson will now lead McLaren Automotive’s new technology roadmap and product innovation strategy.

Leiters statements

“We are delighted to have secured the services of three such capable and experienced industry professionals Leiters commented. All three bring a wealth of knowledge, skills and experience which will be invaluable to the success of our ‘Future of Performance’ strategy. Their diverse backgrounds will also enrich our culture of international diversity and innovative thinking.”