Among the disappointments of the 2022 championship, the McLaren. The Woking stable after the crescendo recorded from 2019 to 2021 which had led the men led by Andreas Seidl to celebrate a brace in Monza with Daniel Ricciardo ahead of Lando Norris and to come close to an encore in Russia with the latter on the occasion of the regulatory revolution based on the return of ground effect saw the MCL36 struggle alarmingly at the start of the season.

Ferrari has taken advantage of the change of pace in terms of regulations to close the gap from Mercedes and Red Bull. At the beginning of the season, the Scuderia di Maranello was the team to beat even at the beginning of the season with an F1-75 that seemed to have no weaknesses. At the distance, the performance of the men in red dropped, while McLaren succeeded partially to resolvebut the challenge for fourth place with Alpine was lost to the French team despite the numerous reliability problems encountered by the A522.

Lando Norris in any case, he was confirmed as the best driver not behind the wheel of Red Bull, Ferrari or Mercedes and for 2023 the disappointing Daniel Ricciardo will be replaced by the promising Oscar Piastri, snatched from Alpine which redeemed itself from this ‘theft ‘ carrying Pierre Gasly in blue. If the pairing of drivers represents a guarantee for McLaren, the same cannot be said for the infrastructure, given that the wind tunnel is delayed and will only be operational in 2023.

This gap in tools compared to the competition represents a bogeyman for Andreas Seidl, who has put his hands ahead in view of next season. The number one of the papaya-colored men does not in fact exclude that Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo Sauber also put the arrow on McLaren: ““For next year, as always, I would like to raise the bar for our team. We still have important deficits for the development of the next carespecially on the infrastructure side. The wind tunnel and the simulator are far from finished and they will only be in mid-2023 and the same goes for many other infrastructure investments, particularly in the production sector. This means that the teams that finished the championship ahead of us, along with teams that are currently behind us but use or possess a state of the art infrastructure, such as Sauber and Aston Martin for example, if they do a similar job to ours there is a real possibility that they will end up in front of us, because we still have limits. At the same time though we are racing people and will work as hard as we can to either find a shortcut through this rough terrain or do a better job staying up front, alongside Lando and Oscar. This will be the goal for next year. We are aware of all these delays that we have to fill and we are getting there”.