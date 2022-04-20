If you scroll through the list of victories won by the McLaren in Formula 1, the table will momentarily end at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, which saw the success of Daniel Ricciardo in front of his teammate Lando Norris. A success, the one obtained in Temple of Speed in Monza, which broke a long fast of first places for the Woking team that had lasted since 2012, but which was also a symbol of sporting redemption for the Australian driver himself.

The latter, hired by McLaren in 2021, was in fact the protagonist of a fluctuating world championship, closed with the desire to look to 2022 with the aim of more constant and satisfying results. To date, however, the championship is not smiling at the 32-year-old, also victim of a positivity to Covid-19 on the eve of the world championship. Having recovered in extremis on the eve of the inaugural GP in Bahrain, the former Red Bull was unable to go beyond the 14th place, then retiring to Saudi Arabia due to a technical problem. However, in the last round played at home in MelbourneRicciardo managed for the first time to obtain the points areaclassifying 6th behind Norris.

A result that first satisfied its team principal, Andreas Seidlwho praised his driver’s performance after the checkered flag was lowered at Albert Park: “From my point of view, Daniel doesn’t need to take any extra steps – explained the German manager – he already did it last year in the second half of the season, after the initial challenges faced to adapt to our car and the team. It was simply important to continue to work on the foundation he had built over the course of this winter. Not surprisingly, it got off to a great start with the new car in pre-season testing in Barcelona. Then, obviously, the positivity at Covid did not allow him to carry out the rest of the tests, and did not help him for the weekend in Bahrain. Already in Jeddah, however, he had completely returned to his pace, then there is no worry. For me it is important to have two strong riders for the fight we are waging in the constructors’ championship, and we have them ”.

In conclusion, Seidl confirmed the work currently underway at McLaren to be able to extract maximum performance from the MCL36, thanks to which the team will be able to express itself at its best for the rest of the season: “In Australia the track layout suited our characteristics better than in Sakhir – He admitted – but if we can extract the strengths of our package, and put it all together, I’m sure we will get more satisfactory results than we have already achieved so far“.