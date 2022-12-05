“We have always had the awareness that for this year Alpine had done a better job than us“. Andreas SeidlMcLaren team principal, applauds his French rivals whose A522 even amazed new signing Pierre Gasly in the Abu Dhabi tests that officially concluded the 2022 championship. Alpine finished fourth in the Constructors’ standings this season, an achievement far from the dreams of glory embodied by Ferrari (unlike Alpine capable of exploiting the new technical regulation to eliminate the gap that separated it from Red Bull and Mercedes), but in any case absolutely not contemptible since the maximum possible was collected despite various problems reliability from the point of view of the power unit.

McLaren, which just returned from the challenge with Ferrari in 2021 for the third place conquered by the Scuderia of Maranello, instead had to deal with youth problems with the brakes not foreseen and then suffered from the fact that Daniel Ricciardo did not guarantee a performance in line with the Australian driver’s pedigree, which saw the relationship that linked him to McLaren end prematurely, which in 2023 will benefit from the rookie’s performances Oscar Piastri ripped right off the Alpine.

“Closing the season in fifth place it’s where we deserve to be and I think it’s also a fair reflection of where we’ve been all year Seidl added. I can only congratulate them for the work they have done, as well as, of course, Esteban and Fernando”. Only the podium was missing for Alpine, celebrated by McLaren instead at Imola thanks to the third place obtained by Lando Norris, who confirmed himself as the best driver behind the six in force at Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

The team principal of the Woking stable, in addition to congratulating his opponents, does not fail to underline the positive aspects that McLaren will bring with it towards 2023, the year in which the works relating to the new simulator and the new wind tunnel will finally be completed: “This season has openly demonstrated that there are still analyzes to be explored in the team, which is good, because it will help us take the next step as a team, parallel to complete the infrastructure upgrade next year. Overall, the team has moved in the right direction and that’s the most important thing.”