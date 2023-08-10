McLaren, the new simulator arrives

Work in progress at home McLaren they should finish soon. The inauguration of the new Woking simulator, scheduled for mid-year, will in fact take place in August. After 12 years of collaboration, the papaya team will therefore no longer make use of the Toyota Wind Tunnel structures in Cologne (Germany), used to design all the British single-seaters starting from the MP4-26 of 2011.

Leupen’s words

“Our door remains open to McLaren. We wish them every success with the new wind tunnel, but we have an open dialogue and are playing a constructive role in the process of integrating the new wind tunnel into their development programme.“, these are the words of Rob Leupen, Managing Director Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe. “I believe that with this activity we have clearly demonstrated how Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe can add long-term value to top engineering projects, and we look forward to supporting innovative companies like McLaren in the future“.

“We are proud to have been part of McLaren’s Formula 1 history for such a long time. Having built a relationship of trust and worked together for 12 years is a sign of the mutual respect between our two organisations, as well as the hard work of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe and McLaren employees towards the success of this relationship. We are sincerely grateful for McLaren’s commitment during this time“.

Stella’s words

“Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe’s support has been invaluable to our success. We have established a good working relationship with the staff at the facility, whose skills have been instrumental in the development process of our carsadded McLaren team principal Andrea Star. “As we move towards the inauguration of our wind tunnel at Woking, which offers significant efficiency gains and aligns with the new facility under construction at the team, we would like to acknowledge that the work being done with the Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe wind tunnel has been instrumental in the team’s progress in the past and we thank her for her invaluable support during this time“.