There McLaren is looking for a miracle in Abu Dhabi. The Woking stable – who will race at Yas Marina with a flamboyant livery on sidepods and on the front wing – he needs to make up 19 points at the Alpine if he wants to finish fourth in the constructors’ standings: quite a feat, considering that only twice this season have the Brits finished a weekend with a bigger tally (22 points a Imola and Singapore).

It will be a special race for Daniel Ricciardo, at the last grand prix with McLaren: a reserve season in a top team is expected for the Australian. These are his words in view of Yas Marina: “Here we are, one last time in papaya. I can’t wait to get on track and give my all in these final days of the season. I think with these new cars there can be some fun battles and a lot of overtaking potential, then it will be nice to ride the MCL36 one last time. My goal now is to end the season with the best result possible“.

“It’s the last race weekend of the year! We have to recover a bit from last weekendbut I can’t wait to get back on track and race one last time this seasonLando added Norris. “The car looks really nice for this weekend with a special livery from our partner Vuse, so I can’t wait to see it on track. Let’s make sure that the last race is positive“.