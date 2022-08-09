The dispute between Alpine and McLaren linked to Oscar Piastri’s future is destined to cause discussion and currently holds the entire “paddock-market” in check. It is clear that, as long as McLaren does not have the certainty of giving a car to rookie in 2023, he will not deprive himself of Daniel Ricciardowhile all those who do not have a contract for next year (one above all, Mick Schumacher) will stand by the window to see which places will become free.

In these hours a further theme has emerged: the severance pay by Ricciardo. When McLaren told him that he was no longer part of his plans, theHoney Badger (who still has the termination clause in hand, but evidently does not want to be an unwelcome guest) asked well 21 million dollars to the team, according to what Dieter Rencken wrote for RacingNews365.

In the last few days the French team lost Fernando first Alonso, who chose – with an unexpected turn of the tail – to accept the Aston Martin court, and then Piastri himself, after having formalized his engagement. Too bad that the young man has announced that he has not signed any contract with the team managed by Renault. Today is the rumor according to which Piastri has signed a contract with the Alpine Academy, and not the F1 team. This means that the contract between the driver and the team has not been filed with the FIA Contract Recognition Board, the only body responsible for certifying the validity of the agreements between F1 drivers and teams. On the McLaren front, for this very reason, they are very calm, having already fulfilled all their obligations. Given that both contracts – within their scope – comply with the rules, it is possible that the teams will go to court to determine who is right or wrong in this affair that will further heat the hot Formula 1 summer.