The 2022 World Cup opened in the name of a real sporting disaster for the McLaren, which had approached the current season with the intention of taking another, significant step forward after the more than convincing results of last season. Instead, in the first round in Bahrain, both of his drivers had not even reached the points zone, finishing in 14th and 15th place. Then, after Sakhir’s beating, the Woking team gradually recovered over the next three weekends on the calendar, up to the podium of Norris, third, in the last GP of Emilia-Romagna. A result that has restored confidence to the entire environment, starting with Daniel Ricciardowho in Imola was instead the protagonist of an accident at the start with Carlos Sainz.

The Australian, on the eve of the Miami weekend, believes in further progress for McLaren over the course of the year, while acknowledging the difficulties in reaching the levels of top teams such as Ferrari and Red Bull: “Don’t get me wrong, it’s a very optimistic ambition to want to do better than third on the grid, because the top two are currently very far ahead. – said Ricciardo – but there is still a lot to learn from these cars, and of course all teams will bring something new. Even a team like Mercedes, with its philosophy, will perhaps make a big step later in the season. So, there is room for development and progress. I’m not talking about earning one or two tenths, but potentially four or even five tenths. This is ambitious, of course, because teams like Red Bull and Ferrari will also develop and move forward, but I prefer to see the glass half full, and I think we will be able to make significant progress“.

The other McLaren driver is not of this opinion, that is Lando Norris. The Briton, in fact, has a different philosophy from that of his teammate, to the point of considering the opportunity to close the gap between his team and those who currently occupy the top of the standings difficult: “For the way we started, finishing third at the end of the year would be great – commented – but the gap is too great there is between us and the teams in front to think of reaching at least third parties. However, if we continue to make progress and get closer to the top of the league table, so much the better. It would be a good goal for us ”.