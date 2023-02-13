There McLaren presented today in Woking, in its historic McLaren Technology Center headquarters, the car that will compete in the 2023 Formula 1 season with one of the most intriguing pairs of drivers on the entire grid at the wheel, certainly the youngest: Lando Norris and the rookie Oscar Piastri. The name is iconic, MCL60, and obviously wants to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the team. In terms of coloring, the livery did not present any particular surprises, with the predominance of the traditional papaya colour, which has returned permanently to wrap the shapes of the British team’s creatures since 2017.

The overalls of the two riders also remained unchanged, with a strong prevalence of black and an orange band on the shoulders and sides. L’unveiling of the new single-seater was also the first real official act of the new season which saw the new McLaren team principal as protagonist, the Italian Andrea Stella, who took over from Andreas Seidl during the off-season, in office from 2019 to 2022 and has now migrated to Sauber as the new CEO. Obviously, the CEO was also present at the event. of the stable, Zak Brown. Last year McLaren slipped from fourth to fifth place in the Constructors’ standings, being preceded by Alpine in the championship. The target this year is to at least regain the role of ‘before the others’ behind the ‘usual’ Red Bull-Ferrari-Mercedes trio.