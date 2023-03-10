A new customer?

2026 will not only be the awaited year of the new power unit regulations, but also the one that will see the debut or return of great motorists such as Audi and Ford. The latter, which recently entered into a technical collaboration with Red Bull, will supply its engines to the Milton Keynes house, but even before 2026 it could even extend its customer list. Among the teams that can be powered by US engines, made in collaboration with Red Bull Powertrainsthere could in fact be the McLaren.

It’s normal to talk about it

The British team, currently under contract with Mercedes, would not be far from a potential agreement with the reigning world champion team, consequently becoming a new customer of the combination formed by Ford and the Anglo-Austrian team. More than a rumor, it is a real negotiation started even before the first GP of the season in Bahrain, as confirmed by the team principal Christian Horner. In fact, the British manager reiterated that he had held an interview with his counterpart in McLaren, Andrea Stella: “I thought you were coming to lunch – commented Horner with a joke referring to the meeting that took place with the Umbrian engineer – as a power unit manufacturer for 2026, the potential supply of engines will be discussed. It is natural that we talk to potential customers“.

Evaluations for the future

Stella himself did not hide the meeting with Horner, while underlining all his satisfaction with the relationship that currently exists with Mercedes: “It is obvious that looking to the future you want to understand what is available – he has declared – and it shouldn’t come as a surprise.”. A sentence that confirms the negotiations started not only with Red Bull, but also with Honda. The latter, in fact, has already announced its return to F1 as an engineer again for 2026, but it is the only one of the six realities that will appear at the Circus (together with Ford, Audi, Ferrari, Alpine and Mercedes) to have not yet reached agreements with any team.

Red Bull, but not only

Any handshake with McLaren would give life to a new chapter in a historic partnership, the same one that took the Woking-based team to the top of the world several times between the 80s and 90s, but which also experienced a period of great crisis with the advent of the turbo-hybrid era: “We have some time to decide what we want to do in 2026 and beyond – he remarked Zak BrownChief Executive Officer of McLaren – it’s something Stella and I are slowly reviewing. We are in no hurry, and we are very happy with Mercedes.”