The performance leap made by the McLaren From Miami onwards it has undoubtedly been something surprising and disconcerting, so much so that the MCL38 has been considered – even if only slightly – the most competitive car currently on any type of circuit.

This obviously increases the regret of the top brass in Woking, who were unable to capitalise on the incredible work done in the factory to keep open a World Championship that had initially been assigned – almost automatically – to Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

Despite the 84 and 78 points separating Lando Norris and McLaren respectively from the top, the championship is now about to enter its second part with 12 Grands Prix (plus three Sprints) still to be contested and the Red Bull has given more than one sign of fear towards papaya also from an iridescent perspective.

For weeks MCL38 is being carefully analyzed in detail by the technicians of Milton Keynes, trying to understand the improvements made with the latest evolutionary packages and also asking the FIA ​​for any clarifications for solutions considered non-compliant with the regulation.

The flexible wings

We started with the flexible front wings in Imolawhose flaps were – and still are – inclined in an accentuated manner above a certain speed (and therefore a certain load) to improve the efficiency of the single-seater by moving the balance of the car towards the rear axle in the fastest corners. A solution, this, initially present not only on the McLaren, but also on Ferrari and later on Mercedes starting from Monaco, which however did not see the intervention of the Federation, given that the wings largely passed the static tests imposed by the regulation.

Now the braking system is in the crosshairs

For a month now, Red Bull’s attention has been focused on McLaren brake cooling systemnoting some holes on the front and rear caliper covers which should not be allowed by the rules, or at least during the Saturday and Sunday sessions.

According to the rules, in fact, teams are allowed to install thermocouples (the holes could be used to pass the cables of these sensors) during the free practice sessions on Friday to measure the temperature inside the brake ventilation drum. These holes, however, must be closed starting from Saturday morning and for the rest of the race weekend.

As reported by Cars, Motors and Sportsin Red Bull there is the strong suspicion that McLaren has created a second cooling channel – not allowed – which helped the MCL38 a lot in keeping tyre temperatures under control, reducing thermal degradation. This would also explain why Norris and Piastri are so effective in the final part of the stint with end-of-life tyres, more than at the beginning with new tyres. A challenging terrain on which Red Bull was practically unbeatable in 2023 and early 2024.

Holes covered after FIA intervention

Returning to the holes, According to Red Bull these would have been opened in some races and the issue could also concern a second team. The reigning world champions would therefore have also made a complaint to the Federationwhich examined the incriminated component: in the last two races in Austria and Great Britain the holes were actually closed by McLarenby applying simple adhesive tape.

The fact that in Spielberg and Silverstone the advantage enjoyed by the MCL38 in terms of tyre wear appears to have diminished compared to previous races has effectively strengthened Red Bull’s position on a possible technical irregularity.