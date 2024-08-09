by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren-Red Bull, challenge at the top

The difference in results expressed by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at home Red Bull means that the two world rankings give very different prospects for the summer break. In fact, if in the drivers’ championship Lando Norris’s comeback against Verstappen appears complicated (but not impossible) for various reasons – a gap of 78 points – in the constructors’ standings the scenarios are very different: Red Bull has only a 42-point advantage over McLarenA margin that can even be recovered in a Grand Prix.

On one side of the scale the Woking team can put two very important weights – Norris and Oscar Piastri – while on the other side Red Bull pays for the at times unacceptable performance of Perez (28 points from Imola onwards). And, considering the surprise confirmation of the Mexican, McLaren sees the Constructors’ World Championship as a great opportunity to win a title again.

Brown’s words

According to CEO Zak Brownthe fight with Red Bull will continue until Abu Dhabi: “It’s going to be tough. I think it’s going to come down to the last race. There’s not much between the two cars.“, these are the words of the Californian to the BBC. “It will be a matter of seeing how Perez behaves: if he can deliver the performance he is capable of, it will be a tough fight. If he continues to behave as he has done this year, we will have a good chance, because we have two riders who are consistently ahead.“.

That title that has been missing for 26 years

For McLaren, it would be a return to success for 16 years: Lewis Hamilton’s Drivers’ World Championship dates back to 2008. To find the last success in the team standings, however, we have to go back to the times of Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard: it was 1998, and the Woking team won with a 23-point margin over Ferrari.