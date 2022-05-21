Catalan Saturday McLaren gives good hope again who, after the problems especially accused by Lando Norris during the free practice on Friday, is back again to savor the Top-10. Indeed, the Briton finished in seventh position close to Perez’s Red Bull, while Daniel Ricciardo is eleventh just a few thousandths from potential Q3.

However, the Woking team had to recover much of the work lost on the new aerodynamic packageintroduced just this weekend – as done by many competitors – and which should allow the MCL36 a good leap in performance after the ups and downs of the first part of the season.

“We mainly tried a understand the new package, working on all the pieces arrived here in Barcelona. For this we feel quite ready – commented the team principal at the end of free practice Andreas Seidl – We are still in the first part of this long championship, but also beginners with these new machines and with the parameters that influence the work on updates, such as the number of hours in the wind tunnel and the budget cap. The PL3s were pretty positive, so we’ll see where we can get in qualifying. As mentioned, this is a completely new package, so it will be important to take the small steps forward ”.

“In the first three quarters of the session we continued to work on the points on our checklist that we were unable to verify yesterday afternoon – added Seidl – This is why we stayed on track for a long time with medium tires, we had to understand how far we could go, especially taking into account the high temperatures. Now, however, we need to understand from the data what happened on Daniel’s lap. I think he was close enough to Fernando and didn’t have the right gap on the track, which is why he could recover some performance in qualifying ”.