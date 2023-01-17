The team McLaren paid homage in recent days to the figure of Mansour Ojjeh, a French entrepreneur with Saudi citizenship who has been a major investor in the Woking stable for years. Born in Saudi Arabia in 1952, Ojjeh had taken control of the majority of the team’s shares since 1983 and had always been closely linked with the papaya stable.

The transalpine entrepreneur who passed away on 6 June 2021 at the age of 68 was honored by the team on the occasion of the 2021 French GP, when his name was written on the two MCL35Ms that took part in the race on the Paul Ricard circuit . Now the British team wanted to pay a further tribute to Ojjeh’s memory by unveiling a bronze bustor, crafted by famed sculptor Paul Oz and unveiled in the presence of his wife, Kathy, and two of their children.