Austrian Renaissance

There is a date that changed the recent history of McLaren in Formula 1: it is June 30, 2023. Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix took place that day on the Red Bull Ring circuit, brought forward to Friday given that it was a Sprint weekend. On that occasion the mechanics of the Woking team have mounted on Lando Norris’ MCL60 the first updates designed to straighten out a start to the season that had been disastrous for the papaya cars. The effects were immediate, with the British driver qualifying in fourth place behind only Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and the two Ferraris.

McLaren’s season began that day. From the following GP, at Silverstone the updates also became available for Norris’ teammate, Oscar Piastri, and the team directed by Andrea Stella began to take off. The numbers put together by the very young pair of Papaya drivers starting from the Spielberg summer weekend are impressive. In fact, only Red Bull has scored more points than McLaren since thenwhich has established itself as second force on the grid. It’s true that the victory was missing, which Ferrari instead found during the weekend in Singapore thanks to Carlos Sainz, but in terms of continuity of performance the Woking cars did better than the reds.

Impressive numbers

The numbers confirm it: a starting from the Austrian GP Lando Norris collected 124 points. Excluding Max Verstappen, who reached 238 in the same period of time, no one did better than the young English #4. Sergio Perez, with the second Red Bull, stopped at 98, almost three points less per race. In some ways, however, the numbers collected by are even more impressive Oscar Piastri. Not only is the Australian a rookie, but on several occasions upgrades were installed on his car a race later than Norris.

Yet starting from Austria Piastri, which also did not collect any championship points that weekend, it would be seventh in the championship. In eight Grand Prix Plates he put together 78 points, making better than Fernando Alonso (66) and especially George Russell (67). And if the Asturian has the legitimate excuse for the collapse of Aston Martin’s performance on his side, the ability of the Australian rookie to have been more effective than a talent with unanimously recognized qualities like Russell is striking. At the end of the season, it is unlikely that McLaren will be able to climb higher than fourth place in the world championship standings, but these numbers represent an excellent starting point in view of the 2024 season. There, everyone will have to deal with the papaya cars from the first race in Bahrain.