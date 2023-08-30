Zandvoort, wasted opportunity

In terms of results Zandvoort weekend was certainly not unforgettable for McLaren. Despite the second position on the starting grid conquered by Lando Norris, in fact, the two papaya cars slipped backwards during the race, thanks to a wrong strategy. Norris and Piastri crossed the finish line in seventh and ninth position respectively, collecting just 8 points overall. The British team thus slipped to 90 lengths behind the fourth place in the Constructors’ standings, currently held by Ferrari.

Undoubtedly, however, the performance of the MCL60 in terms of pure performance is frequently exceeding that of the two reds. Since the Austrian Grand Prix, when the first important updates on Norris’ car arrived, Andrea Stella’s team is second in terms of number of points obtained, behind the unrivaled Red Bull. Numbers aside, McLaren has already accomplished the real feat: never in recent seasons had a team improved so much after finding himself in the last positions of the group at the beginning of the year.

5-6 tenths still to be found

The steps forward made by the historic English team were underlined by Lando Norris, who as a good ‘captain’ wanted to praise the work of his team but also underline those areas in which, according to him, there would still be opportunity to take further steps forward. “I think the breakthrough we’ve had is one of the biggest in Formula 1 for many years” Norris told Zandvoort.

“In a regulation that says it’s harder than ever to change things, I think it’s the biggest step forward we’ve ever made, especially in reference to the time I’ve been here”, added the #4 again. “Where to grow again? In curves at low speed in efficiency Norris concluded. if in these two areas we can make the same step that we did with the high and medium speed corners, then we could still gain half a second or six tenths, only in these two phases. It’s one of the hardest things to get right, but it’s also the one area we really need to focus on. If we can do that, we will be able to compete for the top positions everywhere“.