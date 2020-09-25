Ron Dennis must be suffering from excruciating cramps having learned that the McLaren leadership has put the Technology Center on the market, for which he expects to receive around 215 million euros (200 million pounds). As Sky News announced a few days ago, the search for potential buyers has been commissioned to the real estate company Colliers. These fabulous facilities located in Surrey, on the outskirts of London, house the headquarters of the Woking structure (Great Britain), were designed by Norman Foster, inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth II in 2004 and cost around 320 million euros.

Apart from the team’s remarkable track record (12 drivers ‘titles and eight constructors’ titles), this is probably Dennis’s best work as director of the company, before he was exiled three years ago by the majority shareholders of the holding company (the Bahraini fund Mumtakalat and the TAG group), from whom he received about 300 million euros in exchange for the share package that was in his name. Despite the succulent amount charged, the executive will be cursing the drift followed by those responsible for McLaren, of whom he was the boss for almost four decades.

The British team, like the rest of those that are measured in the Formula 1 World Cup, has had to readjust to the delicate scenario left by the coronavirus. Like most European manufacturers, McLaren was also forced to stop its production in March, a circumstance that had a direct impact on the economic balances of the first semester, whose revenues went from 590 million euros (2019) to 154 million (2020).

To try to cope with such a slap in the face, the company announced in May a reduction of 1,200 jobs from a staff of 4,000 people. As complementary measures, a package of shares worth more than 315 million euros was put up for sale, and a loan of another 163 million was requested from the National Bank of Bahrain. Still, that doesn’t seem like enough to maintain the level of investment that a top-notch F1 team demands. That argument is the one that, in some way, justifies the sale of the sanctuary.

The idea is to find a buyer who will pay for the complex the stipulated price – without including the collection of cars that decorate it and that is invaluable – and then sign a long-term rental that would allow it to continue operating with total normality , according to Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren’s F1 division. “Most of the companies do not own the facilities in which they carry out their activity. We have a large amount of money immobilized there, and that is not very productive ”, argued the American. “What we are going to do is sell the facilities and then we will pay a rent for them. It is a fairly simple financial restructuring, “stressed Brown.