Lando Norris has been the fastest pilot This Wednesday on the inaugural day of the official pre -season test of Formula 1 that is celebrated in the Baréin International Circuit, in some batches in which the Spaniards have lived opposite fortunes. Carlos Sainz has ended in fifth position in his brand new Williamswhile Fernando Alonso has failed to move from the fifteenth place in a disappointing Aston Martin.

Test day in Sakhir on a day that would have been the typical test for not being for a electric blackout of practically one hour that made all activity stop on the trackin addition to a fine rain that was more threatening than not a real impediment for the new cars to begin to leave flashes of what this World Cup of F1 2025 can become.

While the Italian Kimi Antonelli, who debuts this season in Formula 1, was the fastest at the end of the first morning session, was the McLaren of Lando Norris who began to set the foundations of his imminent candidacy to fight for everythingwith a time of 1: 30,430 marked with the softer rubber with which he exceeded 157 thousandths at the best time of Russell with the other Mercedes, and in 244 to a Verstappen who had a placid first contact. Carlos Sainz stood in a hopeful fifth place, half a second from the head.

The decision to extend the evening test one hour, for that electric blackout of causes outside the circuit, allowed the different teams to complete the planned test day. Thus, the different tires entered the scene and having somewhat lower temperatures, and an hour closer to the regular of the Grand Prix, allowed to take data for that future appointment of the championship.

One of the great conclusions is the Little use of paraffinwhich is usually protagonist in this type of tests, much less of the sensors and grills, which denotes that there could be Very few changes with respect to 2024 carsthe most equal season of recent years. Of course, Lando Norris starred in the final anecdote of the day when, covered its phosphorite paraffin MCL39, made some last turns before the ‘wall’ of mechanics prevented photos from taking photos of the car faster.

However, the morning in Sakhir did not clear any great unknowns, with a lot of filming of the 10 pilots who went on track and just a spin starring Liam Lawson and A pair of Lewis Hamilton track exits with his new Ferrari and Jack Doohan (Alpine). Without shocks, the afternoon was even quieter, before and after the break.

The negative note put it Aston Martin, the team with less filming of the day. The 88 laps of the English team were due to different failures in the cars of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, which passed long times stopped in the garage. Even so, hope is still alive in Silverstone, because Good partials of AMR25 in the second sectorthe most scrambled, remind the performance of the successful 2023 car.