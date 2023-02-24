Still not fully convincing McLaren MCL60 in these first two days of pre-season tests a Sakhir, both in terms of performance and the limited number of laps completed compared to the competition. Despite the first technical-aerodynamic details revealed by the Woking team, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri failed to reach the noble areas of the times classification, finishing both outside the top-5.

While the Briton closed the morning in ninth and penultimate position, the equivalent of 16th in the general standings, the Australian managed to do better during the afternoon, however not going beyond 9th place. Furthermore, for Piastri, the tests in Bahrain also serve to gain more and more confidence with the single-seater, as he is still in his first experiences on the track with this year’s car: “It was a solid day for the team, in which everything went smoothly – explained the number 81 – Today’s session has increased my knowledge of the car and I feel that I am getting better with every lap. It was helpful to focus on different areas while driving including the race simulation. We are heading in a good direction which is nice to see on the second day of testing and I can’t wait to get back on track in tomorrow morning’s session.”

A comment not too different from that of his teammate, however very concise in describing his morning: “It was a productive day for all team members Norris said. I did a lot of testing on different set-ups, as expected, and we also did a good number of laps, which is good. I can’t wait to face tomorrow’s tests in the evening to complete our work plan”.

There are therefore no extremely positive sensations at McLaren, even if tomorrow could provide more precise and reassuring indications: the last round will see Piastri on the track during the morning, with the Australian preparing for his first weekend of race in Formula 1 slightly ahead of the more experienced Norris, who will test the car again in the afternoon.