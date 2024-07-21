McLaren is there, but it doesn’t materialize

The step forward accomplished by the McLaren-Mercedes It’s been there for all to see this season, so it’s surprising that the British team has only managed one win – in Miami – in the first twelve races. The six second places tell the story of a team that has often come close to success, but hasn’t quite managed to climb that final step to become a regular race winner.

The feeling is that the team and the two young drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are facing a clear growth path is that are not yet able to capitalize on every single opportunity that presents itself before him. The two most recent races, the one in Austria and the one at Silverstone, clearly demonstrate the unrealized potential of the historic English team.

Rosberg puts pressure on

Present at the Hungaroring weekend on the microphones of Sky Sports F1 UKthe 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg revealed: “Finding yourself fighting for the win every weekend is a completely different game and small imperfections become more evident. I heard that there is a lot of pressure within the team, the Middle Eastern leaders are very angry because a couple of victories were thrown away.” Since last March, McLaren has been owned by the Bahrain Sovereign Wealth Fund, which purchased 100% of the share capital.