[Aggiornamento ore 16.00] – McLaren has confirmed that the presentation of its car will take place on 13 February. The Woking team will unveil the same day as Aston Martin.

Did you spot it? 😉 Launch is coming. See you on 13 February, team! pic.twitter.com/Y4xqvIiSDP — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 6, 2023

There McLaren could present his car on February 13th. It is appropriate to use the conditional, although usually the presentation dates are fixed and communicated well in advance by the team: it is in fact a spoilers (involuntary or not) taken from the last tweet of the Woking stable.

“The hard work doesn’t stop. The 2023 machine is under construction“, reads the tweet from McLaren. However, zooming in on the first photo you can read a post-it on which it says “Launch deadline 13/02“, where we can translate deadline with the term “expiration”. If this were the case, McLaren would present their car on the same day as Aston Martin and 24 hours before Ferrari.

The hard work doesn’t stop. 💪Our 2023 contender is in build mode. pic.twitter.com/FoNqonNzhf — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 6, 2023

To date, they have officially communicated the launch dates of the new AlphaTauri (February 11), Aston Martin (February 13), Ferrari (February 14) and Alpine (February 16).