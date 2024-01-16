The hunt begins

One month after the official presentation of what will be the single-seater for the 2024 season, the team McLaren wanted to give a gift to its fans. In fact, the Woking team surprisingly revealed the color of the new car. A slightly revisited livery compared to last year's, which provides what will be the new one MCL38 a more intriguing and aggressive look.

On the sidelines of the presentation of the new colors for the season that is about to begin, all the 'big shots' of the British team, the great revelation of the past championship, also spoke for the classic ritual declarations. From the CEO Zak Brown to the team principal Andrea Stellaobviously passing through the two pilots Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri, everyone said they were optimistic for the season which will start on March 2nd.

The words of the protagonists

“We are happy to present our livery ahead of the new season – Brown declared – The design is fantastic and I can't wait to see it come to life on the track next month. We didn't start 2023 as we would have liked, but Andrea and the team have done a great job following the organizational restructuring underway. This hard work continues: we want to carry this excellent momentum into the 2024 season“.

“After an intense and productive off-season we are moving towards 2024 with the aim of continuing our journey towards the very top positions on the grid – commented Andrea Stella, who this time aims to starting strong after the difficulties experienced at the beginning of 2023 – last year allowed the team to lay a solid foundation for the future. With new infrastructure upgrades and available staff we must continue to raise our standards. We still have a lot of work to do before hitting the track for the first race in Bahrain, but we are all focused on achieving our goals and start the season on the right foot“.

“I can't wait for the new season to start, I hope to carry forward the momentum we gained as a team at the end of last season to get off to a strong start in Bahrain – hoped Lando Norris – the new livery looks fantastic, I'm sure the fans will love it as much as I do. All factory employees worked hard throughout and I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the 2024 car to challenge our rivals in the leading positions“.

Finally, Oscar Piastri also showed himself confident and optimistic, ready for his second season in F1: “The 2024 livery is really nice and I can't wait to race in the McLaren colors for my second season – explained the Australian – in my rookie year I experienced special moments with the team, achieving two podiums and a victory in the Sprint. I will work hard together with the whole team to confirm these results at the start of the new season.”.