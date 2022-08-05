Predicting any kind of transfer into the Formula 1 driver market – and particularly in this crazy summer 2022 – is an extremely dangerous exercise. But after the fireworks caused by Fernando Alonso’s signing with Aston Martin for 2023 and the official announcement of Oscar Piastri on the part of the Alpine – with the consequent, and sensational, denial of the person concerned – now the future of the young Australian talent seems marked. In fact, the confirmations on the arrival of the 2021 champion of the F2 in continue to grow day by day McLaren. Piastri in Woking would replace the compatriot Daniel Ricciardo, appeared this year extremely in difficulty in direct confrontation with box mate Lando Norris. Ricciardo himself had recalled a few weeks ago that he has a contract in place until the end of 2023, but it seems destined to have to find another accommodation now. The choice of the Honey Badger, at this point, could fall right on the Alpine.

As reported by the site RacingNews365.com the agreement between Piastri and McLaren would have already been ratified e would only expect the announcement. Sources in Australia would have confirmed thesigned. Even the FIA ​​contract recognition committee, which has the task of checking all the contracts stipulated in the Circus to verify their validity, has already approved the new agreement between Piastri and the Woking team at the expense of the agreement that the 21-year-old from Melbourne had with the Alpine. According to the rumors of the paddock, Alpine would have had an option in the contract to keep its third driver also in 2023, but this would have been allowed to expire, thus leaving Piastri free to decide his own future. The Australian had also been associated with Williams for a long time, a team to which he would transfer on loan. The destination, however, did not find the satisfaction of the driver, who in this way will instead have the opportunity to compete permanently at least for the points area.