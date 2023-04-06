McLaren, test at Imola with the 2021 car

Under the sun of Imola, today there McLaren took to the track with the MCL35M, a car that finished fourth in the 2021 constructors’ standings and took the Woking team’s last victory in Formula 1, in the historic one-two at Monza. This is the first of two days of testing: tomorrow the papaya team will be back on track.

The photos

The first to take to the track today was Oscar Plateswho rode in the morning, while the afternoon session on the Santerno circuit was entrusted to Lando Norrisas evidenced by the team’s official accounts.

Lando’s turn in the MCL35M at Imola! 😁 pic.twitter.com/rDKG3QChK5 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 5, 2023

Optimism after Melbourne

Smiles returned in the pits, after the Australian Grand Prix gave the British team the first points of a season that began in a very complex way, amid difficulties bordering on the comical, such as Norris’ six stops in Bahrain to pressurize the engine.

Norris himself, however, was able to put aside the critical points of the car and indeed to drive over the problems of the latter. This is demonstrated by the sixth place conquered in Australia, albeit with favorable episodes, a result that brought the British to 8 points in the standings. With the hope, both of him and of the papaya fans, that the updates planned in Baku can relaunch the MCL60 and constantly reposition it in the top-10.