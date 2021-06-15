When James Hunt died, June 15, 1993, he was a different man from the one who ran on the most dangerous tracks in the world during the fabulous seventies. At the time, the Brit had stopped being an error-prone driver in his grace year 1976, becoming an acrobatic world champion. Meanwhile, off the track, she was having fun and entertaining, especially female fans.

Later Hunt, after retiring from racing, had embarked on a career that no one expected: that of a television commentator. Alongside the legendary Murray Walker, during the commentary he often indulged in rather colorful comments, but at the same time he had proved increasingly an acute observer of the world of F1. His perfect accent and reassuring tone had entered the hearts of fans until 1993, when Hunt, about to begin a more peaceful and light phase of his life, died of a heart attack at the age of 45.

Today, 28 years after his death, several members of the F1 world have remembered him. McLaren certainly stands out, the team that led him to the world title. The British team remembered him with a beautiful poster that mixes white and red, the colors of both the car he drove in 1976, and the flag of Japan, the country where he signed his world triumph.

Truly one of a kind. ❤️🤍 Today we remember James Hunt, who sadly passed away 28 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/bEF2IiFSsd – McLaren (@ McLarenF1) June 15, 2021

Aston Martin F1 Team Communications Head, Matt BishopJames Hunt recalled when he posted a photo of Paul Ricard. An image that perfectly sums up the British driver’s lifestyle: on the track a true talent, off the track a man with a relaxed and carefree approach.