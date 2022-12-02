Time for big news at home McLaren ahead of the next Formula E season 2022-2023, the ninth in the history of the category and the absolute first of the Woking company in the top series of electric single-seaters. On the occasion of the championship that will lead to the debut of the Gen3 cars, the British team had first formalized its high-level line-up, featuring drivers such as Jake Hughes and René Rast, then presenting the car with which he will fulfill his historic debut in Formula E.

As happened in the last Formula 1 championships, McLaren has opted for the traditional one livery ‘papaya’with the car that was thus unveiled to the public by the CEO of the British team, Zak Brawn: “McLaren Racing is always looking to compete with the best and be on the cutting edge of technology, offering our fans and partners new ways to have fun and get excited. – said the US manager – Formula E, like all the series in which we participate, satisfies all these criteria. As in all the categories in which we participate, Formula E has racing at its heart, but it will be a strategic, commercial and technical addition to McLaren Racing generally. I strongly believe that Formula E will give McLaren Racing a competitive edge through a greater understanding of electric, whilst providing an element of diversity for our fans and partners and continuing to guide us on our sustainability journey.”