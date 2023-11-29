The McLaren-Palou case

The last season proved to be somewhat troubled for the McLarenespecially with regards to the management of its drivers between IndyCar and Formula 1. The most obvious example was that of Alex Palou, two-time champion of the US top division. Present in the Chip Ganassi team since 2021, with which he won the title that year and that of the last championship, the Spaniard had achieved a deal to continue his career in IndyCar with the English team from 2024while occupying the third driver in Formula 1.

The sudden interruption

However, it last Augustthe relationship between Palou and McLaren suddenly deteriorated interrupted with the unexpected decision of the 26-year-old, who walked away from McLaren after admitting to “lost trust and security” in the team. Specifically, the CEO Zak Brown had received a communication that included the official of renewal of a three-year contract signed by Palou with Chip Ganassiwith the choice thus violating his agreement reached with McLaren.

McLaren’s request

Following this news, the Woking house filed a lawsuit $23 million lawsuit against the Spaniardequal to damage caused to the British team with his decision. Included in this figure are expenses related to his role as a reserve driver in F1, his development and a $400,000 advance on his 2024 salary. Yet, in a 20-page document filed with the High Court of Justice, Business and Property Courts of England and Wales Commercial Court, Palou He admitted to actually have violated the contract with McLaren. The team, meanwhile, has signed Pato O’Ward as its new third driver in F1, instead targeting David Malukas in IndyCar.

The back and forth

Palou, in a recent interview with NBC in which he explained his decision, he also reported that the situation at McLaren was sad in his opinion: “I agree that it is sad – he has declared – I have always tried to be a kind person and always thought I was doing the right things. That’s how my family taught me to do things, and then suddenly it seems like I’m doing everything wrong, that I’m not listening, and that I’m just doing what I feel like that day.”. In this regard, in its own document, McLaren has defined “embarassing” the statements of his former pilot.