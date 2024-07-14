A tribute to one of the most popular supercars of the modern era by Booking. McLaren and Lego announce a new collaboration with the Technic series kit dedicated to the P1. The hybrid hypercar has set new standards in the high-performance segment, leveraging all of the brand’s experience in the motorsport sector and translating it into targeted choices for the road and the track.

A unique set for McLaren P1

Created to be “the best car in the world on road and track”, the McLaren P1 has a design and technical specification that provide the ideal basis to realise this ambition. The hypercar is recognised as a benchmark for McLaren in the development of high-performance hybrid vehicles. The new dedicated Lego Technic kit allows you to build a McLaren P1 at 1:8 scale with 3,893 pieces, replicating the hypercar from Woking in every detail. Each car has a unique serial number that unlocks special hidden content. The model features a 7-speed transmission with 2 gear drums, suspension, V8 piston engine, adjustable rear spoiler and dihedral doors that open with an advanced mechanism, so as to fully involve the builder and make the model as faithful to reality as possible.

From reality to model

“It’s incredible to see so many elements of the original P1 brought to life by the LEGO team on the LEGO Technic McLaren P1. I hope this collaboration will inspire the next generation of designers and engineers to push the boundaries of automotive innovation.” said Tobias Sühlmann Chief Design Officer, McLaren Automotive. The LEGO Technic McLaren P1 building set will be available on www.LEGO.com/McLaren and in LEGO stores from 1 August 2024 at the price of 449.99 euros.

McLaren P1 Performance

The real McLaren P1 has an engine 3.8-liter V8 twin-turbo 737 hp with a 179 hp electric motor, for a total system output of 916 hp and 900 Nm of maximum torque. Technical specifications that allowed the McLaren P1 to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 374 km/h. At the time of its sale, marketed between 2013 and 2015, its value stood at around 900,000 pounds