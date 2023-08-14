New details emerge regarding the heir of McLaren P1, expected on the market towards the end of the decade. The hypothesis of an all-electric successor to the sports car that the Woking-based carmaker launched around the middle of the last decade has recently gained ground: in fact, we know that electrification it is one of the pillars of McLaren’s growth strategy, especially in light of current and nearing completion developments in battery-electric drivetrains by the end of the decade.

Mclaren at work

“We are quite busy, yes”said McLaren CEO Michael Leiters, responding to a question regarding the development of a top-of-the-range McLaren model that could compete with the Porsche Mission X fully electric. Translated, the British brand is also studying how to integrate the all-electric technology in a flagship supercar, which at this point could be the P1’s battery-powered heir.

Weight question

As for electric supercars in general, however, Leiters doesn’t seem to be particularly convinced. “The main reason is the weight. We don’t want to make a 2,000kg, 2,000hp car – anyone can do it. This it’s not in McLaren’s DNA – his words collected by Autocar – We want to make a car comparable to the 750 in terms of weight; we don’t need 2,000hp. We’re working on that, we’re exploring all avenues and we have some really exciting ideas about it.” The number one of the British brand then uses the expression “outperform“, by which we mean not only the power output or performance specifications, but also the way the car handles and its agility.

Electrified future

But now is now, and the future is the future. And in fact Leiters himself let it be known that he expects an electric car with the aforementioned McLaren characteristics to be ready towards the end of the decade, coincidentally when the battery-powered heir to the P1 is expected. “No but we must be careful – replied McLaren’s number one to those who asked him if any customers had asked for an electric vehicle – Times are changing and we must prepare ourselves for new horizons. The success of the 750S shows that our customers love ICE cars, but perhaps there are other customers who are interested in other things.”