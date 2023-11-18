Unexpected results

The qualifications of the Grand Prix of Las Vegas they spared no surprises in terms of results, both positive and negative. In the first case, the passage to Q3 of both cars is absolutely worth highlighting Williams, who in tomorrow’s race, also thanks to Carlos Sainz’s relegation to the grid, will start from the third row with Albon 5th and Sargeant 6th, the latter with his best personal performance in qualifying. The performance also deserves applause Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussenimmediately behind the Grove team riders.

The missteps

A quartet that contributed to the premature and unexpected exit of other top-tier riders, starting with the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez, who were unable to overcome the obstacle of Q2, finishing in eleventh and twelfth position (tomorrow they will start 10th and 11th respectively on the grid again due to Sainz’s penalty). Even more serious, however, was the outcome against the McLarenhad already seemed to be in difficulty in the free practice on the Strip street circuit.

McLaren disaster

Here too, favored by another penalty, this time to the detriment of Lance Stroll, the drivers of the Woking team were nevertheless unable to go beyond the top-15 of the Q1ending in sixteenth and penultimate position respectively with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Both, however, will start one position further up the starting grid in tomorrow’s race, which however does not hide the great disappointment for the performance below expectations.

Norris’s words

A disastrous performance, therefore, which forces the McLarens to make a comeback from the most remote areas of the grid and which is difficult to explain even for Norris: “We couldn’t understand what happened today, but we suffered all weekend – commented a Sky Sports F1 – we knew we weren’t going to do great here compared to the last few weeks. We would have expected to do better, but clearly not to be eliminated in Q1. However, we have struggled since free practice, and also this morning. It’s just not a circuit that suits us“.