Will we soon see Land Norris riding a VanMoof through the paddock at an F1 race? It just might. The bankrupt VanMoof has been taken over by scooter brand Lavoie, which in turn is owned by McLaren Applied. And now McLaren is a common name (there are a lot of pubs called that), but it’s really about this That McLaren.

According to Reuters Lavoie has to pump tens of millions into VanMoof to get the bicycle brand stable again. McLaren’s Nick Fry tells Reuters: ‘We saw a great opportunity because of this [VanMoof] is a company with a brilliant product. But it won’t be easy, it’s also a company that has put itself in a difficult financial situation.’

Soon more about repairs and maintenance

Reuters also reports that VanMoof will issue a statement after September 4 on how it will now proceed with repairs and other services for customers. They do know that the VanMoof stores will be leaving and that the bikes will be sold at other stores. What McLaren and Lavoie paid for the Dutch company is not publicly known.