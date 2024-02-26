by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren, it won't be the same Bahrain

In the ground effect era, the McLaren has never had a great start to the season: the fault of initial projects born badly or arriving late, which forced it to the rear in Bahrain. This car, however, seems to have started off on the right foot, following the path drawn by the MCL60, the most advanced car during 2023.

For the Woking team, in the Bahrain tests, there were also some small fuel draft problems, but the car has the pace to stay at the front. Where, precisely, they don't even know in McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri don't set themselves any goals, but they will certainly be fighting for the top-5.

Norris's words

“The first race has finally arrived! I can't wait to start my sixth season in Formula 1 and with the team. We ended last season on a high note, let's hope to keep the momentum going“, with these words the Briton presented Saturday's GP. “It was nice to get back behind the wheel of an F1 car last week. Testing went well, and it's a good way to approach the race weekend. We've learned a lot, but there's always some getting used to with a new car. A huge thank you goes out to the team for their hard work to bring the MCL38 to the track“.

Piastri's words

“I'm excited to start my second season in F1. It's good to be back in the car, the MCL38 is fine. Last week during testing it was nice to get some time in the car. We learned a lot about the car, but this weekend we will really find out how we stand compared to the competition“, added Piastri. “The team did a fantastic job over the winter and we are all very happy to be racing again. We have a fun season ahead of us“.