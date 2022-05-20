New fund for the McLaren MCL36 in Barcelona, ​​as confirmed by Lando Norris at the press conference “Of a great aerodynamic update that we have prepared for this weekend and it will be important to try to go fast right away to understand how it works”. McLaren will take to the track with the new bottom mounted on Lando Norris’ car, Daniel Ricciardo will still have the old one to make the necessary comparisons and if everything goes as hoped the Woking team also Ricciardo will then be able to take advantage of the piece ready to be assembled in the pits. also on his MCL36. “We did well in Barcelona in the tests, but I think we will suffer in the last sector, the most driven one”Norris added.

McLaren’s goal is to follow the example set by Ferrari: “It has shown that you can return to the top after going through some difficulties – added Norris – it’s surprising for me to fight with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in light of the difficulties Mercedes are facing this season, which didn’t start well for us either and now we all find ourselves chasing. Our strength was bringing updates to the track that worked right away and I hope to continue this trend also here in Barcelona ”.