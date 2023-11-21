Las Vegas to cancel

The Las Vegas weekend it was forgettable for the McLaren. The English team collected only two points from the American weekend thanks to the tenth place of Oscar Piastri, who also achieved the fastest lap in the race, and also experienced a big scare with the accident involving Lando Norris in the first laps.

Fortunately, the young British talent, after a series of checks in hospital, received theok to be able to be present in the last race of the season, scheduled for Sunday in Abu Dhabi. Norris himself, as a true ‘captain’, also took stock of the papaya team’s season on the eve of a 2023 season spent by the Woking team between ups and downs.

The grand finale

“The Las Vegas GP didn’t go as I would have liked, but I feel good and I’m excited to get back to racing – commented Norris – I once again thank everyone who worked hard to secure a car for me to drive this weekend, and I thank all the fans who have messaged me over the past few days. It’s been a rollercoaster season. From where we started to where we have arrived is the result of the hard work of many people. It is right that we now try to do our best to finish the season with as many points as possible for the team“.

Abu Dhabi, of course, will also score the end of Oscar Piastri’s rookie seasonwhose growth in performance remains one of the happiest notes of McLaren’s season. “I can’t wait to return to Abu Dhabi – declared the Australian – I have fond memories of racing there in the youth categories and, of course, it’s where I had my first test with McLaren last year. 2023 has been a busy year in many ways and for me it has been a year of great learning. Some of our results will stick with me forever and the team and I are looking forward to finishing the season with the best possible result.“.