McLaren, super Norris in Austria

To Lando Norris I really like the Red Bull Ring: it’s nothing new and the two podiums in Austria confirm it. This is also confirmed by today’s fourth place (after the penalty to Carlos Sainz) in a McLaren that overtook Aston Martin and Mercedes in a single shot: thanks not only to the developments made to the MCL60 (present only on Norris’ car) but also to the qualities of the British driver, after two practically perfect qualifying sessions.

The 1999 class was awarded driver of the day by the fans and is approaching Silverstone – another track he likes a lot – rediscovering the taste for battle with the fastest cars.

Norris’s words

“I was honestly a bit nervous when I started the race, I was afraid the pace would bring us back today, but actually it was better than I expected: it was a nice surprise, but it’s still not the best. Alonso, for example, was much happier than me in the end, while I risked turning around at every turn. The things we’ve been complaining about all year are still the same, just we’re at a higher level in terms of pace. Being in fifth position proves that though we made a good step forward, so I’m very happy. It was a very positive day, and it was good to battle with the Ferraris and the Red Bulls. But above all, we beat the Aston Martins and the Mercedes, which was our main focus today“.

Piastri’s words

What good has come from Norris has not been confirmed with Oscar Platesauthor of an absolutely anonymous race: “A long afternoon. I had front wing damage, with three cars crashing in front of me and I didn’t get to go anywhere. It was a shame, our pace wasn’t great. Anyway, I’m looking forward to the next race. It is a home track for the team and I will have developments on my car. We’ll see what we can do next weekend“.