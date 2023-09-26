Track and market

More and more protagonist on the track, more and more attentive on the market. There McLaren of the new team principal Andrea Stella is trying to establish itself again as one of the absolute powers of Formula 1 and to do so it is moving both on the track – the evolution of the car from the first races of 2023 to this final phase of the season is clear – and off the circuits. In fact, in recent days the important announcement of the renewal signed with the young talent Oscar Piastri, stolen 12 months ago from Alpine with a very clever market operation and deployed profitably at the wheel during this year. The Australian rookie has achieved the podium in Suzuka after having already had the satisfaction of finishing the Sprint race in second place at Spa-Francorchamps.

Not just plates

Piastri wasn’t out of contract at the end of this season, and yet McLaren was quick to lock it up until the end of the 2026 season. A very clear choice, which shows how much the team trusts the qualities of its young talent and also how much the 22-year-old from Melbourne believes in the growth potential of the historic British team. At the moment, however, the first drive for McLaren is still Lando Norris, as evidenced by the choice, already repeated on two occasions by Andrea Stella, to have the updates fitted first on the car of driver #4 and only in the following GP to guarantee the same material to Piastri. Norris is confirming himself as one of the best talents of his generation and has already achieved well this year four podiums.

Everyone wants Lando

Only the victory is missing, but the qualities of the class of ’99 are known. It is not a case that Red Bull has had its eyes on the Englishman for some time. He could be the one to join his friend Max Verstappen in what will be there post-Perez line-up. Currently, however, Lando is armored, with a contract that ties him to Woking until the end of 2025. Stella, Zak Brown and the entire McLaren management, however, are well aware of how powerful the ‘sirens’ of a winning team like Milton’s could be Keynes. For this reason the Italian team principal has already made it clear that he has the objective, after Piastri, of arriving at acontract extension also with Norris.

Stella’s words

“We are certainly having a conversation with Lando. These are positive conversations, we are happy with how these discussions are going – commented Stella on the sidelines of the Suzuka weekend – while as regards the question of trust, let’s try to do the facts. We certainly expressed our affection [per Norris] in terms of the ‘human’ element, as a team that you may want to have with you along the way, especially when the journey is so difficult. But we also need to talk about facts. For example, what are the foundations for the future so that we can have confidence in us. With Lando we’re doing exactly the same thing, trying to demonstrate as much as possible on the track what we say in words“.