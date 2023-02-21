There McLaren is warming up in view of the tests in Bahrain, scheduled for February 23rd to 25th. In fact, the Woking stable took to the track with Lando Norris to carry out his shakedownwith which to verify that all systems and procedures were in place.

The papaya team posted some images of the day on their social networks and also a clip on their YouTube channel.

Time to unleash the power. 💪 Our #MCL60 hits the track for the first time! pic.twitter.com/hFVWmWr6Ra — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 21, 2023

The track debut of the MCL60 went smoothly, the only thing left to see is the performance on track of a car called to redeem a disappointing season, finished in fifth place in the constructors’ standings, but which perhaps had the potential to annoy Alpine more.